Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $12.1M Sale of Bronx Multifamily Property

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has negotiated the $12.1 million sale of a 106-unit multifamily property in The Bronx. The rent-stabilized building at 725-737 Fox St. is located in the borough’s Longwood area and offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Victor Sozio, Jason Gold, Shimon Shkury and Daniel Mahfar of Ariel Property Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.