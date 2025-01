NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has negotiated the $15.6 million sale of a quartet of contiguous multifamily buildings in Brooklyn’s Prospect Heights neighborhood. The buildings are located at 315-329 Lincoln Placeand comprise 48 units that were recently renovated. Victor Sozio, Sean Kelly, Remi Mandell and Jake Brody of Ariel represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.