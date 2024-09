NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has negotiated the $16.5 million sale of two apartment buildings totaling 110 units that are located at 226 and 259 W. 144th St. in Harlem. The elevator-served buildings both rise six stories and include one ground-floor commercial space between them. Victor Sozio, Shimon Shkury, Gabriel Elyaszadeh and Remi Mandell of Ariel represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.