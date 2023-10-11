Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $19.1M Sale of Mixed-Use Building in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Ariel Property Advisors has negotiated the $19.1 million sale of a 160,000-square-foot mixed-use building located at 950 Westchester Ave. in the Longwood area of The Bronx. The 12-story building consists of 111 market-rate and affordable housing units and a community facility with seven office units and two retail spaces. Victor Sozio, Jason Gold, Howard Raber, Shimon Shkury and Daniel Mahfar of Ariel Property Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.

