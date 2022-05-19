REBusinessOnline

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $22.5M Sale of Bronx Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has negotiated the $22.5 million sale of a 96-unit multifamily building located in the Morris Heights area of The Bronx. Constructed in 2004, the building rises 13 stories and spans 93,430 square feet. The unit mix comprises one studio, 22 one-bedroom apartments and 73 two-bedroom residences. Victor Sozio, Shimon Shkury, Matthew Gillis and Evan Hirsch of Ariel Property Advisors brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

