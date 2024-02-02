Friday, February 2, 2024
Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $26M Sale of Bronx Multifamily Property

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the $26 million sale of a 237-unit multifamily property in The Bronx. The 17-story building sits on a five-acre site at 1500 Noble Ave., in between the West Farms and Parkchester neighborhoods. The unit mix consists of 50 one-bedrooms, 136 two-bedrooms and 51 three-bedrooms. Victor Sozio, Shimon Shkury, Jason Gold, Daniel Mahfar and Gabriel Elyaszadeh of Ariel represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.

