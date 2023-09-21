Thursday, September 21, 2023
The new multifamily building at 125 Third St. in Brooklyn will add 130 units to the local supply.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $29.5M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has negotiated the $29.5 million sale of a multifamily development site in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn. The site at 125 Third St. can support 101,852 buildable square feet, and the buyer plans to construct a 14-story, 130-unit building with ground-floor commercial space. Sean Kelly, Stephen Vorvolakos and Nicole Daniggelis of Ariel Property Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Daniel O’Brien and Caroline Hodes of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer.

