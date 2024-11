NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has negotiated the $3.2 million sale of an industrial property in Brooklyn. The site at 193-199 Varet St. comprises a two-story, 3,783-square-foot building and a 7,500-square-foot vacant lot. According to LoopNet Inc. the building was constructed in 1975 and features a clear height of 15 feet. Sean Kelly and Benjamin Vago of Ariel represented the seller, the Armel Family, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.