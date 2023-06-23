Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $39.3M Sale of Bronx, Harlem Affordable Housing Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has negotiated the $39.3 million sale of a portfolio of nine affordable housing properties totaling 309 units in New York City. Two of the properties are located in the Morrisania neighborhood of The Bronx, and the remainder are in Harlem. The portfolio also includes four commercial spaces. Victor Sozio, Shimon Shkury and Michael Tortorici of Ariel Property Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and property addresses were also not disclosed.