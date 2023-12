NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has negotiated the $4.5 million sale of a 39,130-square-foot multifamily development site in the Bedford Park area of The Bronx. The site at 3165 Villa Ave. is approved for up to 57 units of residential development. Victor Sozio, Benjamin Vago, Daniel Mahfar and Jason Gold of Ariel Property Advisors brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.