Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $4.7M Sale of Brooklyn Multifamily Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has negotiated the $4.7 million sale of a nine-unit multifamily building in Brooklyn’s Heights neighborhood. The building houses eight one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit. Sean Kelly, Stephen Vorvolakos, Nicole Daniggelis and Julian Montilus of Ariel represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, which was also undisclosed, acquired the property vacant and plans to convert it into for-sale condominiums.

