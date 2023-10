NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has negotiated the $5.1 million sale of two apartment buildings in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood. The building at 105 Wilson Ave. houses four three-bedroom units and a Japanese restaurant, and the building at 153 Wilson Ave. is home to six residential units and a barbershop. Dov Chein, Benjamin Vago and Victor Sozio of Ariel represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.