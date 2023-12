NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has negotiated the $5.2 million sale of a 27,000-square-foot warehouse located in the Mount Eden area of The Bronx that was originally built in 1920, according to propertyshark.com. The site at 1419 Inwood Ave. can support up to 87,000 square feet of development. Jason Gold and Daniel Mahfar of Ariel represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.