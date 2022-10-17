Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $5.5M Sale of Brooklyn Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has negotiated the $5.5 million sale of an eight-unit apartment building located in the Park Slope area of Brooklyn. According to StreetEasy.com, the four-story building was originally built in 1920. Benjamin Vago, Stephen Vorvolakos and Sean Kelly of Ariel Property Advisors brokered the deal. Both the buyer and seller requested anonymity. The deal traded at a cap rate of 4.8 percent.