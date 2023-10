NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has negotiated the $5 million sale of a multifamily development site in the Cobble Hill area of Brooklyn. The site at 232 Smith St. allows for 10,000 square feet of buildable space that will include retail usage. Sean Kelly, Nicole Daniggelis, Stephen Vorvolakos, Shimon Shkury and Victor Sozio of Ariel Property Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.