NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has negotiated the $6.6 million sale of a 77-unit multifamily building located at 270 Saint Nicholas Ave. in East Harlem. According to StreetEasy, the six-story building was originally constructed in 1935. Victor Sozio, Remi Mandell and Jake Brody of Ariel represented the seller in the transaction. Amit Doshi and Shallini Mehra of Meridian Capital Group represented the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.