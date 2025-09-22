Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $8.9M Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Harlem

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has negotiated the $8.9 million sale of a 55,000-square-foot multifamily development site in Harlem. The site at 7-11 E. 115th St. features 135 feet of frontage and can support 68,000 buildable square feet of residential product under the ‘City of Yes’ initiative, as well as an 88,000-square-foot community facility. Shimon Shkury, Victor Sozio, Alexander Taic, Michael Tortorici and Erik Moloney of Ariel represented the seller, Global Asset Management Inc., in the deal. Hillstone Properties NY represented the buyer, Kodra Construction.