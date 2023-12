NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has negotiated the $9.2 million sale of an 81-unit, rent-stabilized multifamily building located at 75-89 Wadsworth Terrace in Manhattan’s Washington Heights area. Victor Sozio, Shimon Shkury, Alexander Taic and Jake Brody of Ariel represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed. The deal traded at a cap rate of 6.38 percent.