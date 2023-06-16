Friday, June 16, 2023
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates Partial Sale of Three Affordable Housing Buildings in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Ariel Property Advisors has negotiated the sale of a partial interest in three affordable housing buildings totaling 163 units in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg and Brownsville neighborhoods. The percentage was not disclosed, but the interest fetched a price of $9.3 million. Victor Sozio and Shimon Shkury of Ariel Property Advisors represented the seller, Dunn Development Corp, in the deal. The buyer was a partnership between The Community Preservation Corp., The Community Development Trust, Monadnock Development, Red Stone Equity Partners and the Black Developers Network Triboro.

