Ariel Property Advisors Places $6M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Portfolio in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm Ariel Property Advisors has placed a $6 million loan for the refinancing of a 93-unit multifamily portfolio in Manhattan. Matt Dzbanek of Ariel Property Advisors originated the financing, which allowed the undisclosed borrower to receive $3 million cash back to address capital expenditures. The exact locations of the properties were also undisclosed.