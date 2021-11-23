REBusinessOnline

Aries Capital Arranges $21.9M in Joint Venture Equity for Multifamily Development in Glendale, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

The Bayshore Residences will include 311 units across four buildings.

GLENDALE, WIS. — Aries Capital has arranged $21.9 million in joint venture equity on behalf of Cypress Equities for The Bayshore Residences in Glendale, a northern suburb of Milwaukee. The $73 million, 311-unit luxury apartment complex will be situated within Bayshore Town Center and adjacent to the recently redeveloped shopping destination known as Bayshore. The four-building project will include studios to three-bedroom units along with a pool and shared courtyard spaces. North American Development Group was the joint venture partner. A timeline for construction was not provided.

