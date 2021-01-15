REBusinessOnline

Aries Capital Arranges $3.4M Acquisition Loan for Chicago Restaurant Building

The Hampton Social fully occupies the building on a 10-year lease.

CHICAGO — Aries Capital has arranged a $3.4 million loan for the acquisition of an 8,700-square-foot restaurant building located at 164 E. Grand Ave. in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood. The Hampton Social fully occupies the property. Neil Freeman and Brandon Perdeck of Aries arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Rüger Holding, which is a Germany-based real estate owner and developer. A local bank provided the loan, which features an interest rate under 4 percent, a 60 percent loan-to-value ratio and a 25-year amortization schedule. Chicago-based Parker Restaurant Group owns and operates The Hampton Social, which will continue its 10-year lease that will end in 2027.

