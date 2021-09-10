REBusinessOnline

Aristocrat Gaming Signs 137,500 SF Headquarters Lease in Tulsa

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Office, Oklahoma, Texas

TULSA, OKLA. ­— Aristocrat Gaming, a manufacturer of slot machines and similar products, has signed a 137,500-square-foot lease for its new headquarters at 15336 E. Admiral Place in Tulsa. The property is under construction, with the warehouse component scheduled for completion this winter and the office component slated for a summer 2022 delivery. Dwayne Flynn and Ryan Shaffer of CBRE represented Aristocrat Gaming and the landlord, Tulsa-based Miller Investments & Properties, in the lease negotiations.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews