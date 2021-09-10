Aristocrat Gaming Signs 137,500 SF Headquarters Lease in Tulsa

TULSA, OKLA. ­— Aristocrat Gaming, a manufacturer of slot machines and similar products, has signed a 137,500-square-foot lease for its new headquarters at 15336 E. Admiral Place in Tulsa. The property is under construction, with the warehouse component scheduled for completion this winter and the office component slated for a summer 2022 delivery. Dwayne Flynn and Ryan Shaffer of CBRE represented Aristocrat Gaming and the landlord, Tulsa-based Miller Investments & Properties, in the lease negotiations.