TUCSON, ARIZ. — Arizona Diagnostic Pathology Associates has acquired an office space at Rillito Crossing Corporate Centre in Tucson from Rale Offices LLC for $1 million. The 4,324-square-foot office space is located at 3987 E. Paradise Falls Drive.

Jason Shaltiel of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer, while Georgina Plante of RISING Real Estate Services represented the seller in the deal.