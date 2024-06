RIO RICO, ARIZ. — Arizona Food Bank Network has acquired 35,920 square feet of industrial space at 13 Calle Cristina in Rio Rico, approximately 60 miles south of Tucson near the Mexico border. ACKA #3 Partnership sold the property for $2.7 million.

Jose Dabdoub of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller, while Brian Uretzky of Keyser represented the buyer in the deal.