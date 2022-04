Arizona Partners Acquires 279,343 SF Shopping Center in Suburban Minneapolis

MAPLEWOOD, MINN. — Arizona Partners has acquired Birch Run Station in the Minneapolis suburb of Maplewood. The purchase price was undisclosed. The 279,343-square-foot shopping center is home to tenants such as Burlington, Jo-Ann and Dollar Tree. CBRE represented the seller, Voya Investment Management.