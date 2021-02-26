Arizona Partsmaster Signs 68,342 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Houston

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS — Arizona Partsmaster, a provider of property maintenance and repair supplies, has signed a 68,342-square-foot industrial lease at Waypoint Business Park in Missouri City, a southwestern suburb of Houston. Payson MacWilliam, Jon Lindenberger and Paul Dominique of Colliers International represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Justin Robinson, Matteson Hamilton and Woody Hillyer of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, a partnership between 4M Investments and Clarion Partners. Waypoint Business Park encompasses 708,944 square feet of industrial space across four buildings.