Fox Restaurant Concepts has agreed open three restaurants at Novus Place in Tempe, Ariz.
Arizona State University, Catellus Start Construction of 275,000 SF Retail Portion of Novus Innovation Corridor in Tempe, Arizona

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Arizona State University (ASU) and Catellus Development Corp. have started construction of Novus Place, the 275,000-square-foot retail and entertainment portion of Novus Innovation Corridor, a 4.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development in Tempe.

Located adjacent to ASU’s Tempe campus, the multi-phase project is being developed through a public-private partnership between the university and development firm.

Fox Restaurant Concepts (FRC) recently signed a lease to bring three food-and-beverage concepts — Flower Child, Blanco Taco Cocina + Cantina and North Italia — to the development, with the openings scheduled for next year. Additionally, Blue Sushi Sake Grill and Eureka! have signed leases for 6,021 and 4,290 square feet, respectively. Over Easy and Nautical Bowls also plan to open restaurants at the property, leasing 3,154 and 1,211 square feet, respectively, and tea concept The Alley will occupy 1,738 square feet.

