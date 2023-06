BRUNSWICK, GA. — Single-family rental operator ARK Homes for Rent has begun leasing Walker Point, a 237-unit build-to-rent residential property in Brunswick, a coastal city about 80 miles south of Savannah. The property features three floor plan options ranging from two to four bedrooms. Amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool and a dog park. Monthly rents will start at $1,650, according to ARK Homes.