ARK Homes Begins Pre-Leasing Efforts for The Reserves at Three Ridges Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — ARK Homes for Rent has begun pre-leasing efforts for The Reserve at Three Ridges, a 126-unit build-to-rent townhome community located in northeast Knoxville. The community offers three- and four-bedroom homes ranging in size from 1,381 to 1,554 square feet. Interiors include open layouts, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, smart home technology and walk-in closets, as well as attached garages. In addition, The Reserve at Three Ridges features direct access to I-40 and connections to major employers like Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Covenant Health, DENSO Manufacturing and the University of Tennessee.