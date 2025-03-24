ARK Homes Delivers 237-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Brunswick, Georgia

BRUNSWICK, GA. — ARK Homes For Rent has completed Walker Point, a 237-unit build-to-rent (BTR) residential community located at 1101 Walker Point Way in Brunswick, about 70 miles south of Savannah. Situated on 25 acres, the property features townhomes ranging up to 1,800 square feet that come in two-, three- and four-bedroom floorplans.

Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, yoga room, swimming pool, outdoor lounge with grilling and dining areas and a dog park. Walker Point is now available for lease, with monthly rental rates beginning at $1,649. ARK Homes held a ribbon cutting on Friday, March 21.