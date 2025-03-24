Monday, March 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Walker Point in Brunswick, Ga., offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes ranging up to 1,800 square feet in size.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentGeorgiaMultifamilySingle-Family RentalSoutheast

ARK Homes Delivers 237-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Brunswick, Georgia

by John Nelson

BRUNSWICK, GA. — ARK Homes For Rent has completed Walker Point, a 237-unit build-to-rent (BTR) residential community located at 1101 Walker Point Way in Brunswick, about 70 miles south of Savannah. Situated on 25 acres, the property features townhomes ranging up to 1,800 square feet that come in two-, three- and four-bedroom floorplans.

Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, yoga room, swimming pool, outdoor lounge with grilling and dining areas and a dog park. Walker Point is now available for lease, with monthly rental rates beginning at $1,649. ARK Homes held a ribbon cutting on Friday, March 21.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 146,544 SF...

HLI Partners, Whitley Capital to Develop 116,000 SF...

JLL Secures $55.6M in Financing for Luxury Build-to-Rent...

Fetner Properties, Lions Group Begin Leasing 50-Story Apartment...

Kislak Negotiates $12M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

Limited Construction Starts Should Help Birmingham Absorb Available...

RangeWater, CenterSquare Buy 352-Unit Apartment Community in Frisco

True Ground Housing Breaks Ground on $64M Affordable...

Principal Asset Management Sells 204,000 SF Pinewood Square...