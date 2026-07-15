ARKA Properties Groups Purchases 98,820 SF Industrial Building in Sandy, Utah

SANDY, UTAH — ARKA Properties Group has purchased a 98,820-square-foot industrial building in Sandy, part of the Salt Lake City metro area, from a Southern California-based private developer. Lucas Burbank, Jeff Heaton, Kyle Roberts and Kelsie Akiyama of the DRAY Logistics Group at Newmark Mountain West represented the buyer and seller in the deal. The sales price was not disclosed.

The facility features 32-foot clear heights and 16 dock-high loading doors. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to Pella Windows, NanoYield and Artisan Design Group. All tenants are signed to long-term leases through at least 2030.