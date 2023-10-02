Monday, October 2, 2023
Bingham Center will comprise a 229-room boutique hotel, 290 apartments, including 15 affordable housing units, 16,000 square feet of street-level retail space and below-grade parking.
DevelopmentMixed-UseSoutheastVirginia

Arlington County Approves Site Plan for Bingham Center Mixed-Use Development in Northern Virginia

by John Nelson

ARLINGTON, VA. — Arlington County has approved Donohoe Development and TCS Realty Associates’ site plan for Bingham Center, a mixed-use development planned at 3200 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington. The transit-oriented development will be situated one block from the Clarendon Metro station and comprise a 229-room boutique hotel, 290 apartments, including 15 affordable housing units, 16,000 square feet of street-level retail space and below-grade parking. Donohoe and TCS Realty are planning to deliver Bingham Center in 2025 and are aiming for LEED Gold certification, according to the project website.

