ARLS Underway on 35-Acre Bel Air Village Mixed-Use Development in Metro Baltimore

Construction on the first phase of Bel Air Village, located in Bel Air, Md., is scheduled for later this year.

BEL AIR, MD. — ARLS Properties LLC is underway on the construction of Bel Air Village, a 35-acre mixed-use community located in Bel Air, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baltimore. Upon completion, the development will feature 115,000 square feet of office and retail space, 252 multifamily units and 24 townhomes. Four freestanding buildings, ranging in size from 7,000 to 11,000 square feet, will comprise the retail component, along with five pad sites of one to two acres each. A 50-unit multifamily building will be completed first, with the additional multifamily buildings to be built next year.

Completion of the first phase of the project is scheduled for later this year. Sean Langford and Tom Fidler of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC will handle retail leasing for the development.