Armada Hoffler Agrees to Acquire Commercial Portion of The Interlock in Atlanta for $215M

ATLANTA — Armada Hoffler has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire the commercial portion of The Interlock, a nine-acre mixed-use development in Atlanta’s West Midtown district. The seller and developer, locally based SJC Ventures, has agreed to sell about 311,000 square feet of office and retail space at The Interlock for $215 million. Armada Hoffler served as the general contractor for The Interlock.

The acquisition includes offices anchored by Georgia Advanced Technology Ventures, a cooperative organization of nearby Georgia Tech, as well as retail space leased to Puttshack and Velvet Taco, among other tenants. The acquisition also includes an 835-space parking garage and Rooftop L.O.A., a 38,000-square-foot rooftop destination that includes a full-service restaurant, indoor and outdoor bars, an event pavilion and swimming pool.

The commercial portion of The Interlock is currently 89 percent leased, with another 6 percent of space spoken for. Not included in the sale is the 161-room Bellyard hotel or the project’s multifamily or student housings components.

Armada Hoffler plans to fund the acquisition using $100 million of new fixed-rate financing, the conversion of its existing mezzanine loan into equity and the issuance of units of limited partnership interest in the company’s operating partnership to SJC Ventures. The sale is expected to close this quarter.