Armada Hoffler Agrees to Sell Seven Southeastern Retail Properties for $106.5M

Armada Hoffler will sell seven grocery-anchored properties, including Bermuda Crossroads (pictured), for $106.5 million.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — Armada Hoffler has agreed to sell seven grocery-anchored retail properties in North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland for a combined $106.5 million. The assets comprise 630,780 square feet. The three Virginia centers include Bermuda Crossroads, a 122,566-square-foot, Food Lion-anchored property in Chester; Gainsborough Square, an 88,862-square-foot, Food Lion-anchored property in Chesapeake; and Indian Lakes Crossing, a 64,973-square-foot, Harris Teeter-anchored property in Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, the company will sell three Harris Teeter-anchored centers, including Alexander Pointe, a 64,724-square-foot property in Salisbury; Harper Hill Commons, a 64,973-square-foot asset in Winston-Salem; and Renaissance Square, an 80,467-square-foot property in Davidson. Armada Hoffler will also sell Stone House Square, a 112,274-square-foot, Weis Markets-anchored center in Hagerstown, Md. The institutional buyer was not disclosed. Virginia Beach-based Armada Hoffler expects the sale to close in the second quarter.