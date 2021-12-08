Armada Hoffler Buys Majority Interest of Exelon Mixed-Use Building in Baltimore for $246M

BALTIMORE — Armada Hoffler Properties Inc., a Virginia Beach-based REIT, has bought a 79 percent interest and an additional 11 percent economic interest in the 23-story mixed-use Exelon building in Baltimore’s downtown waterfront neighborhood, Harbor Point. The aggregate value of the acquisition is $246 million. Armada Hoffler expects to close the acquisition by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Beatty Development Group will retain a 10 percent ownership position in the property.

In 2016, Virginia Beach-based Armada Hoffler Construction and Baltimore-based Beatty Development Group delivered the 444,000-square-foot property. Located at 1310 Point St., Exelon features mostly office space as well as 103 apartments, which were approximately 96 percent occupied around the time of sale. The mixed-use property features 38,500 square feet of retail space anchored by West Elm, as well as 750 parking spaces. The building is LEED Gold-certified and the interior is LEED Platinum-certified.

The office component of the Exelon building is fully leased by Exelon, a Chicago-based investment grade clean energy provider. Exelon uses the building as its regional headquarters and has a lease at the property with a remaining term of 15 years.