Armada Hoffler Buys Out S.J. Collins to Fully Control $80M Southern Post Project in Roswell, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Georgia, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Southern Post in downtown Roswell, Ga., will offer 40,000 square feet of retail space; 90,000 square feet of loft-style, open-concept office space; 128 upscale apartments; and 10 townhomes with garages.

ROSWELL, GA. — Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has purchased the interest from co-developer S.J. Collins Enterprises to fully control the development of Southern Post, a planned $80 million mixed-use development in downtown Roswell. Armada Hoffler plans to break ground on the project in spring 2021. Southern Post will offer 40,000 square feet of retail space; 90,000 square feet of loft-style, open-concept office space; 128 upscale apartments; and 10 townhomes with garages. Committed tenants include PONKO Chicken and Da Vinci’s Donuts.

In addition to the Southern Post transaction, Armada Hoffler has recently completed the off-market acquisition of The Residences at Annapolis Junction in Annapolis, Md. The 416-unit apartment community was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. The Virginia Beach-based investment and development financed the acquisition using a 10-year agency loan totaling $84 million. The LEED Gold-certified property was built in 2018 by Armada Hoffler’s general contracting subsidiary, Armada Hoffler Construction Co.

