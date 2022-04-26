Armada Hoffler Disposes of Student Housing Property in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has sold Summit Place, a 357-bed student housing community located at 530 Meeting St., about one mile from the College of Charleston. The sales price and buyer were not disclosed.

Completed by Armada Hoffler in 2020 at the corner of Spring and Lee streets, Summit Place is a five-story building offering private bathrooms, roommate matching, a study lounge, individual leases available and individual locking bedrooms. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, business center, grill and an elevator.

Earlier this month, Armada Hoffler announced the closing of the sale of Hoffler Place, also in Charleston. Hoffler Place and Summit Place were the company’s last remaining student housing properties. The Virginia Beach-based company will use the sale proceeds of Summit Place to fund development and acquisition opportunities in the conventional multifamily, mixed-use and grocery-anchored real estate sectors.