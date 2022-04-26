REBusinessOnline

Armada Hoffler Disposes of Student Housing Property in Charleston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, South Carolina, Southeast, Student Housing

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has sold Summit Place, a 357-bed student housing community located at 530 Meeting St., about one mile from the College of Charleston. The sales price and buyer were not disclosed.

Completed by Armada Hoffler in 2020 at the corner of Spring and Lee streets, Summit Place is a five-story building offering private bathrooms, roommate matching, a study lounge, individual leases available and individual locking bedrooms. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, business center, grill and an elevator.

Earlier this month, Armada Hoffler announced the closing of the sale of Hoffler Place, also in Charleston. Hoffler Place and Summit Place were the company’s last remaining student housing properties. The Virginia Beach-based company will use the sale proceeds of Summit Place to fund development and acquisition opportunities in the conventional multifamily, mixed-use and grocery-anchored real estate sectors.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  