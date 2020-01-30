Armada Hoffler-Led Partnership to Redevelop Historic Building in Metro Charlotte

The partnership will redevelop the existing Chronicle Mill building into apartments, retail and amenity space. A new five-story apartment building will also be built on the seven-acre site.

BELMONT, N.C. — Armada Hoffler Properties Inc., along with John and Jennifer Church, and Shane Seagle of North State Development, will redevelop Chronicle Mill in Belmont. Chronicle Mill was built in 1901 as the city’s first textile mill and remained operational until 2010. The partnership will redevelop the existing building into apartments, retail and amenity space. A new five-story apartment building will also be built on the seven-acre site. Upon completion, the mixed-use community will include 240 one- and two-bedroom apartment units and 9,000 square feet of commercial space.

Armada Hoffler Construction Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Armada Hoffler Properties, will serve as the general contractor and BB+M is the architect. Developers expect to break ground in the second quarter of this year. Total redevelopment and construction costs for the Chronicle Mill project are expected to total $45 million, with expected completion in fall 2021. The Churches purchased the mill in 2013 and have been pursuing redevelopment options for the property ever since. The couple owns and develops commercial real estate in Gaston County and has managed and leased retail, office, hotel and industrial properties. Late last year, Belmont City Council members approved a conditional zoning district that will allow the joint venture to move forward with its development plans.