Armada Hoffler Sells Two Single-Tenant Retail Properties in Durham for $23.9M

The Home Depot and Costco stores are situated adjacent to each other and within two miles of both Duke University and downtown Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. — Virginia Beach, Va.-based Armada Hoffler Properties has sold two single-tenant retail properties in Durham for a combined $23.9 million. The assets include a 120,000-square-foot store at 1700 N. Pointe Drive that is leased to The Home Depot and a 148,663-square-foot store at 1510 N. Pointe Drive leased to Costco. The adjacent, triple-net-leased stores are situated within two miles of Duke University and downtown Durham. Alex Sharrin, Alex Geanakos and Michael Roberts of JLL represented Armada Hoffler in the transaction. An unnamed investment firm based in New York City purchased both stores.