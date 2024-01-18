Armada Hoffler Signs Law Firm to 10,000 SF Office Lease at Wills Wharf in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Armada Hoffler has signed global law firm Duane Morris LLP to a nearly 10,000-square-foot office lease at Wills Wharf, a 325,000-square-foot mixed-use building in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor District. The office building is a component of Harbor Point, Armada Hoffler’s waterfront mixed-use campus.

Peter Jackson, Tony Gross and Rob Freedman of JLL represented Armada Hoffler in the lease transaction, which brings Harbor Point’s office occupancy to 97.1 percent. David Fields of CBRE represented Duane Morris, which employs more than 900 attorneys in the United States and globally.

Other tenants at Wills Wharf include Franklin Templeton, Transamerica, EY, Jellyfish and Bright Horizons. The building also houses a Canopy by Hilton hotel.