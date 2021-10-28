Armada Hoffler to Break Ground on $110M Southern Post Mixed-Use Project in Roswell, Georgia

ROSWELL, GA. — Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. plans to break ground in the fourth quarter on Southern Post, a 260,000-square-foot mixed-use development project in downtown Roswell. Construction is slated for initial completion in summer 2023. The development cost for the project is expected to be approximately $110 million.

Located at 1023 Alpharetta St., Southern Post will include 128 apartments, nine townhomes, 95,000 square feet of creative loft office space, 40,000 square feet of retail space and 600 parking spaces with a parking deck. Belux Coffee, a coffee shop, is committed to 1,200 square feet, and Mexican eatery Arotea Cantina will lease out about 4,700 square feet. Other tenants will include Ponko Chicken, DaVinci Donuts and Silla Del Toro.

Armada Hoffler Construction Co. will serve as the general contractor for this project. Retail and office space is currently available for lease. Transwestern is in charge of office and medical office leasing, while Dart Retail Advisors is in charge of retail leasing. The apartments will begin preleasing in the first quarter of 2023.