REBusinessOnline

Armada Hoffler to Break Ground on $110M Southern Post Mixed-Use Project in Roswell, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Southern Post

Located at 1023 Alpharetta St., Southern Post will include 128 apartments, nine townhomes, 95,000 square feet of creative loft office space, 40,000 square feet of retail space and 600 parking spaces with a parking deck.

ROSWELL, GA. — Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. plans to break ground in the fourth quarter on Southern Post, a 260,000-square-foot mixed-use development project in downtown Roswell. Construction is slated for initial completion in summer 2023. The development cost for the project is expected to be approximately $110 million.

Located at 1023 Alpharetta St., Southern Post will include 128 apartments, nine townhomes, 95,000 square feet of creative loft office space, 40,000 square feet of retail space and 600 parking spaces with a parking deck. Belux Coffee, a coffee shop, is committed to 1,200 square feet, and Mexican eatery Arotea Cantina will lease out about 4,700 square feet. Other tenants will include Ponko Chicken, DaVinci Donuts and Silla Del Toro.

Armada Hoffler Construction Co. will serve as the general contractor for this project. Retail and office space is currently available for lease. Transwestern is in charge of office and medical office leasing, while Dart Retail Advisors is in charge of retail leasing. The apartments will begin preleasing in the first quarter of 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews