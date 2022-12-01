REBusinessOnline

Armstrong & Associates Market Research to Open Office in Brookfield, Wisconsin

The tenant will occupy space at Bishops Woods Office Park.

BROOKFIELD, WIS. — Armstrong & Associates Market Research, a third-party logistics market research company, has signed a five-year lease for 2,345 square feet at Bishops Woods Office Park in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield. The property is located at 13400 Bishop’s Lane. Katrina Gee of NAI Greywolf represented the tenant. The landlord was not provided.

