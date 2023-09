DURANGO, COLO. — Armstrong Capital Development has purchased Durango Town Center, a shopping center located at 1125, 1145 and 1185 S. Camino Del Rio in Durango. A local private investor sold the asset for $14.5 million.

At the time of sale, Durango Town Center was 98 percent leased to 20 tenants. A Walmart Supercenter shadow anchors the property.

Ryan Bowlby and Drew Isaac of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller, while Bowlby also sourced the buyer in the transaction.