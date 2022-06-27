Armstrong Capital Development Sells 80,400 SF Self-Storage Facility in Denver
DENVER — Armstrong Capital Development has completed the disposition of a self-storage facility in Denver. An institutional buyer acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.
Located at 7200 E. 36th Ave., the 80,400-square-foot facility consists of a three-story, climate-controlled building with 569 units ranging in size from 5-foot by 5-foot to 10-foot by 30-foot. Onsite amenities include 24-hour video surveillance, prominent visibility and convenient access to more than 68,900 vehicles per day. Built in 2019, the property was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.