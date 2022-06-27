Armstrong Capital Development Sells 80,400 SF Self-Storage Facility in Denver

Located at 7200 E. 36th Ave. in Denver, the 80,400-square-foot self-storage facility features climate-controlled 569 units.

DENVER — Armstrong Capital Development has completed the disposition of a self-storage facility in Denver. An institutional buyer acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Located at 7200 E. 36th Ave., the 80,400-square-foot facility consists of a three-story, climate-controlled building with 569 units ranging in size from 5-foot by 5-foot to 10-foot by 30-foot. Onsite amenities include 24-hour video surveillance, prominent visibility and convenient access to more than 68,900 vehicles per day. Built in 2019, the property was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.