Armstrong Capital Purchases Shopping Center Portfolio in Arizona for $18.3M

Barre3, AT&T, Zoyo Yogurt, Tryst Café and Dunkin Donuts are tenants at The Plant Shops North and South in Chandler, Ariz.

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Armstrong Capital Development has acquired The Plant Shops North and South, two adjacent shopping centers in Chandler, for $18.3 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Steve Julius, Jesse Goldsmith and Chase Dorsett of Newmark facilitated the transaction.

Situated at 4205 and 4225 S. Gilbert Road, the properties were developed in 2018. Totaling 30,820 square feet, the portfolio was 92 percent leased at the time of sale. Current tenants include Barre3, AT&T, Zoyo Yogurt, Tryst Café and Dunkin Donuts.

