EDGEWATER, N.J. — New Jersey-based Armstrong Logistics has signed a 70,887-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Edgewater. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property at 801 Bridgeboro Road was built in 1980 and features a clear height of 27 feet and six exterior dock doors. Scott Mertz of NAI Mertz represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.