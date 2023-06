EDISON, N.J. — New Jersey-based Armstrong Logistics has signed an 86,936-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Edgewater. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 250 Carter Drive was built on 36.4 acres in 1990, totals 408,860 square feet and offers a clear height of 27 feet. Scott Mertz of NAI Mertz represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.