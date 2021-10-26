ARRI Rental Signs 42,000 SF Industrial Lease in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — ARRI Rental, a camera, lens and grip equipment rental service company, has signed a 42,000-square-foot industrial lease for its new headquarters space in the Long Island City area of Queens. The three-story property at 47-27 36th St. was built in 2004. Joseph Grotto, Joseph Meyerson and Michael Deutsch of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, JDA Realty Corp., in the lease negotiations. Justin Butts of DY Realty represented the tenant, which expects to open its new facility in the first quarter of next year.